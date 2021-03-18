Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

