Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.60. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.04 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

