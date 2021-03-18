Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $420.12 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.15 and a 200-day moving average of $362.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

