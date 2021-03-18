Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $496.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

