Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,966,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $290.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 177.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

