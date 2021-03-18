Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.16 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of B&G Foods worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of BGS opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

