Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $4.19 Million in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Renasant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.