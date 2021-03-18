Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,720,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

Shares of AON stock opened at $225.79 on Thursday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.09.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

