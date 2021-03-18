Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

