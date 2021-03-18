Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,420 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day moving average is $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

