Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,081 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of SkyWest worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SkyWest by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

