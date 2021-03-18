Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 15,562 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Boise Cascade worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

