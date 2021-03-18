Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,793 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

