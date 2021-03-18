Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 60,570 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,512,000 after buying an additional 919,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

