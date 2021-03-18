PUBLISH Hits Market Cap of $425,058.60 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $425,058.60 and approximately $4,372.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00628270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00034044 BTC.

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

