Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Down 5.8%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,100,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,987,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

