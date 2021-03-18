Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Down 5.8%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,100,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,987,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
