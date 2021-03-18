PumaPay Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $26.58 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

