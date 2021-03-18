Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits Market Cap of $8.32 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $18,816.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00457960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00145240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00056064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00624193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

