Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Cap of $8.55 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $18,893.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00457906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.18 or 0.00659896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

