Pundi X (NPXS) Price Up 115.6% Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $821.44 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 115.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00628034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068414 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00034009 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars.

