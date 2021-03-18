Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Trading Up 5.7%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 502,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 98,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 3,948,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 396,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 169,628 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 552,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 60,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

