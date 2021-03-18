Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 6.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.32. 5,346,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,446,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $62,124,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

