Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

