Pyrk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,486.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $190,139.30 and approximately $10,486.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00462374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00062444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00148600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00623323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

