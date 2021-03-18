Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $11.26

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $11.26 or 0.00019137 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $21,639.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00448179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00640167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

