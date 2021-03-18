Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.