Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Capital One Financial

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.73 on Thursday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 900,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NOV by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

