Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Issued By Capital One Financial

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of O opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
