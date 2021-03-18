Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Issued By Capital One Financial

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of O opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

