Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

