Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

