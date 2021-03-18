Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

