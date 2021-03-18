Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Cut by Analyst

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OVID. JMP Securities cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,180 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

