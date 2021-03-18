Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $462.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

