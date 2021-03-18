Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

