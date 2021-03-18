Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Decreased by Analyst

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 63,132 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 345,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,550,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.