Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,760,281.33 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.54. 621,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Q2 by 87.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Q2 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

