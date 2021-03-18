Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price Sells 1,155 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

