Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,478,875.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,835.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,808 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Q2 Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
