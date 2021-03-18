QANplatform (QARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $886,242.13

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, QANplatform has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $886,242.13 and approximately $307.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00476970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00064550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00152435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00664340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00079763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

