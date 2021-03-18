QASH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $578,944.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, QASH has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $29.33 million and $578,944.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

