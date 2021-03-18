QLC Chain Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $23.24 million and $1.54 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00455827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00660642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

