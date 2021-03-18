QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.76 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $24.76 million and $2.29 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

