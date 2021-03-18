QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

NYSE QTS opened at $62.61 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

