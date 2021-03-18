QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236,077 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $81,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 270,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,999. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

