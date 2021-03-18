Quant (QNT) Price Hits $44.91 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Quant has a total market cap of $542.14 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $44.91 or 0.00077298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

