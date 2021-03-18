Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $22.74 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $101,752.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,835.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.66 or 0.03080888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00346279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.00908954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.39 or 0.00400078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.00343546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00250572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020944 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,531,127 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

