Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $411.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $2.18 million and $411.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

