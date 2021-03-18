QuarkChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66.23 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $271.51 million and approximately $66.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 103.6% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

