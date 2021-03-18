Qubitica (QBIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076686 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002567 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.