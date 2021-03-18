Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 50,000 Shares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total value of C$1,792,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at C$8,872,875.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

